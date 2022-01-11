WOWswap Market Capitalization Achieves $5.66 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $10.41 or 0.00024414 BTC on exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $214,058.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOWswap has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00059752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00079640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.60 or 0.07535510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,725.85 or 1.00156012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00067624 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006827 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 542,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.