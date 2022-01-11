WOO Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $45.33 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, WOO Network has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One WOO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $540.88 million and approximately $45.33 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WOO Network

WOO Network (WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,991,373,745 coins and its circulating supply is 574,262,536 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling WOO Network

