Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $104.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.30.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $100.46 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

