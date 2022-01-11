WINk (WIN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $433.71 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003675 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00029753 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.93 or 0.00420961 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

