Wing Finance (WING) Hits Market Cap of $40.23 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00081693 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.10 or 0.07480960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,907.31 or 0.99998886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00067876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.