Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $383.03

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 383.03 ($5.20) and traded as low as GBX 361 ($4.90). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 362 ($4.91), with a volume of 269,684 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 356.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 383.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67. The firm has a market cap of £450.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

Wincanton Company Profile (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

