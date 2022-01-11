William Blair Initiates Coverage on Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SKIN. Raymond James assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beauty Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $18.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $58,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $3,526,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $41,814,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,182,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.