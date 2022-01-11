Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 479,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41,560 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 240,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 142,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 215.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Shares of WPM opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

