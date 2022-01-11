Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,521,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,304 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.47% of Weyerhaeuser worth $125,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,032. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

