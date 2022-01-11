Westchester Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.2% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.26. 660,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,508,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $187.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

