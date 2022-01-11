Westchester Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up 4.7% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $16,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,167,000 after purchasing an additional 436,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Microchip Technology by 50.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,551,000 after acquiring an additional 242,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,135,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,960,000 after acquiring an additional 177,660 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.55. 25,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,141. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day moving average of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

