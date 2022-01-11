Westchester Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,965 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Intel makes up 3.5% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,335,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $224.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

