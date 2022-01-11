West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce earnings per share of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $8.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $9.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday.

WST traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $394.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,344. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $435.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

