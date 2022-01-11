Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($11.25) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($11.75). Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

Shares of BHVN opened at $130.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

