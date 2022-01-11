We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,933 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

AMGN stock opened at $230.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.73.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

