We Are One Seven LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $121.45 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.