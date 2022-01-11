We Are One Seven LLC Increases Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in LendingTree by 711.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LendingTree by 27.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingTree alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $131.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.94.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.