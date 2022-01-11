We Are One Seven LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

