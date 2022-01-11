WBI Investments Inc. Sells 9,262 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $572,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 70,440.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IPG opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

