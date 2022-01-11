WBI Investments Inc. Sells 31,349 Shares of WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,349 shares during the quarter. WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF comprises 4.2% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.56% of WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF worth $24,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:WBIG opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $27.69.

