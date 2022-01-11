WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 16,665 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,665 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

