WBI Investments Inc. Invests $2.77 Million in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ADM opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

