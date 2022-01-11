WBI Investments Inc. Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,344 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for 1.3% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 586,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,316,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

