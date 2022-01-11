WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 44,199 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,000. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 0.9% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,601 shares of company stock valued at $16,807,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $134.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $100.71 and a 52-week high of $135.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

