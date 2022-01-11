Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.29. Wavefront Technology Solutions shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 4,345 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF)

Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

