Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $224,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $185.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.44 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

