WABnetwork (WAB) Market Capitalization Achieves $70,788.56

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $70,788.56 and $68.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00066476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005288 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WAB is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

