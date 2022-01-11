Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Trading Down 0.1%

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.19. 50,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 108,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.