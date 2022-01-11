VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Shares of VOXX International stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,772. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.32. VOXX International has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $238.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Get VOXX International alerts:

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 75,517 shares of company stock worth $884,655. Insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in VOXX International by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in VOXX International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.