Vortex Defi Price Hits $0.0087 on Top Exchanges (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $21,867.73 and approximately $1,036.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

