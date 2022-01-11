Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 645,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $27,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,217,000 after purchasing an additional 349,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,336,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,197,000 after acquiring an additional 562,465 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,148,000 after acquiring an additional 97,757 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on VNO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

