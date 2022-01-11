Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 150

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 155 ($2.10) to GBX 150 ($2.04) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 188 ($2.55) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.12) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.17) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.17) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.75 ($2.29).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 116.78 ($1.59) on Monday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The stock has a market cap of £31.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.56.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($47,237.68).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

