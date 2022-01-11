Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 150

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 155 ($2.10) to GBX 150 ($2.04) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 188 ($2.55) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.12) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.17) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.17) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.75 ($2.29).
LON:VOD opened at GBX 116.78 ($1.59) on Monday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The stock has a market cap of £31.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.56.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
