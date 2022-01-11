Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $79.25 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $68.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VCRA. BTIG Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.15.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -329.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $42,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,545 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after purchasing an additional 145,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 162,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,136,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

