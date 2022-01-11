Vision Capital Corp Has $79.11 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Vision Capital Corp raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,120 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises 5.2% of Vision Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Vision Capital Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $79,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Bank increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $207.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.67 and a 200-day moving average of $202.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

