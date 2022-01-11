Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

