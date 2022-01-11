Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.71.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $44,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,697,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

