Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 40.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,856,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 9.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Graham by 21.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Graham by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total transaction of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $628.86 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $540.36 and a 1-year high of $685.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $595.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

