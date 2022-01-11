Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,956 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $71.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $710.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.16.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $89,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $363,926. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

