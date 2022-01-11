Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 46,786 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 74.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,786 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after purchasing an additional 277,835 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after buying an additional 186,333 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter worth about $13,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Masonite International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 119,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 22.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,149 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.31. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $92.76 and a 1-year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

