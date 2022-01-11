Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,365 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 810,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 273,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 84,333 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $359,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 2,070 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $36,245.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 254,779 shares of company stock worth $4,351,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $882.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.39.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

