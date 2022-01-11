Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $472.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.72.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

