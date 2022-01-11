Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,997 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IART. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.