ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 278.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 99.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after buying an additional 228,646 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,881,000 after purchasing an additional 69,206 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

