Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 755,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $40,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.