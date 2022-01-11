Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,655 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises approximately 4.7% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 17.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 100.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.75. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.