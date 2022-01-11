Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $544.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report sales of $544.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $540.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $547.69 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $476.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNTR. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 84,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 33,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Venator Materials by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 76,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Venator Materials by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,631 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,356. The stock has a market cap of $261.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.