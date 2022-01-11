Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.98

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 2559882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

The company has a market cap of $815.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,133 shares of company stock worth $168,041. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

