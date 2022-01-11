Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 164,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after buying an additional 104,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.32.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $239.86 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.91 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total value of $513,919.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,805 shares of company stock worth $9,493,499. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

