Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.1% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $426.05. The stock had a trading volume of 258,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403,948. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $338.57 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.