Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $245.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $204.37 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.44 and its 200-day moving average is $246.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.